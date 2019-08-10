BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Aug 10, 2019] The Crimes Must Not Be Buried with Jeffrey Epstein [Amazing Polly]
DITRH
DITRH
1035 followers
115 views • 12/08/2023

Originals:

https://web.archive.org/web/20191105173416/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuU3dy3OeJ8

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nuU3dy3OeJ8/

At the end of this video I read a touching and inspirational email from a viewer - something for us to remember & to fight for!

The alternative media is now at the front lines of the fight for justice! We cannot let these investigations die. We CANNOT allow the crimes to be buried along with this one person. The truth is that HUNDREDS of people in multiple countries are implicated and we will make sure they never rest easy.


For a reference as to what is in this video, skip to 2:42 where I show a list of what I will be talking about. (I do not address some of the issues in the interest of time, however they are all good reference points for people who are unfamiliar with some of the lesser-covered elements of this case).


If you want to help me to keep up this work by making a financial contribution, please do so here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge

THANK YOU!

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsworldgovernmentcountries
