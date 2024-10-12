BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10/11/24 TRUMP: Enemy Aliens Act! 1798! Tr_ason Crackdown #ChristiansVote
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
8 months ago

10/11/24 TRUMP to invoke Enemy Aliens Act of 1798: Criminal Invader Gangs first, treasonous enemies from within next. John Adams wrote this Act under threat from European/English socialists after the French Revolution & imminent threat to the Republic by the international bankster satanic cabal! Also, WY Elk Fire another Rare Earth's land grab and ERCOT about to steal Texas' energy independence. Christians- You Must Vote! WE ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TRUMP Rally, Aurora, CO: scroll forward, RSBN:

https://rumble.com/v5i6xxw-live-president-trump-holds-a-rally-in-aurora-co-101124.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


The Alien Enemies Act, 1798: John Adams:

https://billofrightsinstitute.org/essays/the-alien-and-sedition-acts


George Washington, Farewell Address, 1796:

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/george-washington-farewell-address-1796


GW warned of Illuminati capture of FM: 1798

https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/06-02-02-0435


WY Rare, American Rare Earths:

https://www.mining.com/american-rare-earths-rejects-400-million-spac-takeover-offer/

https://www.mining.com/american-rare-earths-raises-8-7-million-to-advance-halleck-creek-project-in-wyoming/


Big Horn Nat'l Forest Massive Wildfire:

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/wildfire-in-wyomings-bighorn-national-forest-expands-over-73000-acres-dramatic-visuals-surface-article-114063989


ERCOT, Southern Spirit, Pattern Energy:

https://patternenergy.com/projects/southern-spirit-transmission/


Kentucky woman, Charolette Hall, prays away tornado headed for her home, porch destroyed but her home was spared:

https://x.com/divinethree333/status/1843890161513590953


Hurricane Helene volunteers told to close up shop and go home, having to throw away insulin and donated breast milk etc:

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1844401736016069082


Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:

https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143


Hundreds of amateur Meteorologists all reporting the same phenomena

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842656905057230893


VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:

https://chd.tv/vaxxed3


Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474


"Weather Warfare" (History Channel, 2009) explained in detail how HAARP could modify weather & cause earthquakes. (US Military actually controlled the “Russian Woodpecker”)

https://x.com/SamParkerSenate/status/1842623286091588056


People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024


The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv


ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
