Pre Trib Rapture under the lenz of Rev 20. Why they must make up other raptures
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
75 views • 2 months ago

In this Vcast Bible study, Rev 20 debunks the pre-tribulation rapture doctrine, stating that the pre trib rapture cannot be reconciled with Revelation 20. According to the Word of God, there is only one resurrection for believers and non-believers, first resurrection.  Many Christians will be beheaded during the tribulation and remain faithful by not taking the mark of the beast or worshiping the image. So called martyred tribulation Christians will rule and reign with Jesus Christ during the Millennial Kingdom.   So if Christians leave before it gets hot, what resurrection or rapture will the tribulation saints have that is in the Word of God?  The answer, it does not exist.    For, there are actually two raptures, one for believers, and one for non-believers after the Millennial Reign.  So the only way the pre trib rapture works is to make up another rapture.    You won’t believe the scripture used to say there are more than one rapture for believers.

end of dayschristian newsget savedsjwellfireare you savedpre trib rapture hoax
