THE ANOINTING OF MY BRIDE: THE 144,000 - REPOST (audio fixed)

This original video was published on this channel on Jul.6/2023. However, due to its faulty audio, I am re-doing it for those of you who may have missed it. Thank you for your patience.
Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/the-anointing-of-my-bride-the-144000-my-hiding-place/.
LINKS TO RELEVANT DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THIS WORD:
WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ArtC8EJdNo&t=330s
THE 144,000, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peOBWu-yI5Y&t=7s
MY PRECIOUS BRIDE: THE 144,000, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em8aaSC0sf0&t=379s
THE ANOINTING OF MY ARMY BRIDE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05xyuXgFQ1M&t=526s
THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I&t=12s
A MESSAGE FOR MY ARMY - YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpMC3XF6MAs&t=466s
ARISE, MY PEOPLE!, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQXcxmsAL3k&t=4s
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.