Epstein's client list revealed / エプスタインの顧客リストが明らかに
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
110 views • 7 months ago

トランプ政権が開示したエプスタインファイル（2024ページ！）

Epstein Docs | DocumentCloud

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6250471-Epstein-Docs/


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


FBIの新長官カシュ・パテルがジェフリー・エプスタインの顧客リストを公開したことを認めた

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1885044322334015613

翻訳（日本語）

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1885120466031112318



米議会でついに

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1885131436761776621


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


「すべての人身売買された子供たちを家族に引き渡し、人身売買業者全員に死刑を宣告する。」

https://x.com/himuro398/status/1852514862716596613




スティーブン・ミラー副首席補佐官『米国では過去4年間で50万人の子供たちが人身売買されている。全てを調査し、蔓延してきた児童売買と児童虐待の惨事を終わらせる』

https://x.com/martytaka777/status/1883302599425933618?s=03


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


BILL & HILLARY CLINTON ARE BOTH PEDOPHILES WHO ARE TRAFFICKING CHILDREN VIA THE CLINTON FOUNDATION

https://x.com/TinaZimmermann4/status/1877842035434008661




ゲイツ氏は、彼らの会談は世界保健慈善事業について話し合うためだけのものだったと主張し、エプスタイン氏と時間を過ごすのは「愚かで馬鹿げた」ことだったと認めている。

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1883869374760550731


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


FBIの本部を閉鎖し、ディープステートの博物館にするという発言について、議会で激しくディープステート議員が大激怒

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1885125715424882890


***************

https://x.com/matsudadoraemo1/status/1885232996011458922?s=03

adrenochromepedophileepstein
