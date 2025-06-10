© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 9 - Archeology, Archaeoastronomy, Megaliths, Nephilim Architecture, Priests of Baal
Why did the ancients build Chichén-Itzá, Teotihuacán, Baalbeck, Gobekli Tepe, Gaza, Stonehenge, and other megalithic structures? Does American have similar structures? Why? What about the Nazca lines?
What about the strange skulls at Paracas Peru?
See how Artist Marcia K Moore brings them back to life with her amazing job of 3D modeling.
Is astronomy the same as Astrology?
Like, Share, Subscribe
Support the program by supporting my sponsors or donating at www.rinalynn.com
Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio
at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.
New Series: Prepare For The End - BUY IT NOW!
Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!
Sponsor Ads Available:
15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]