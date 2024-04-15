TRUMP CAN RELEASE THE JFK FILES 💀 WE ALL KNOW THE MOSSAD YEETED KENNEDY

Lucas Gage - According to this Jewish man, the Mossad killed JFK. Everyone who seriously studies this matter, comes to this same conclusion.





VfB has figured this out ages ago...but then, had a further epiphany - what if...JFK FAKED HIS DEATH?!?





W A T 🤯





Well, this came from me working it backwards - VfB was of the opinion that JFK Jr. faked his death...and what's happened recently?





Before the return, it puzzled me that he couldn't have seen it coming...it would be a case of 360° blinders put upon him; they killed your father, then your uncle, then rendered your second uncle unfit for the office of the President of the United States by embroiling him in an (((accidental death)))...only it was the most absurd frame ever devised ❌





HOW IS IT THAT, IN A DROWNED VEHICLE, THE FAT DRUNK ESCAPES, AND HIS PASSENGER, AN OLYMPIC LEVEL SWIMMER...DOES NOT...?!?





No one ever posted this question...?





VfB posited that JFK Jr. HAD faked his death 💡





Huh 🤔





If that's the case...then possibly, so did JFK





The one thing that never allowed me to rest on this issue was when Jackie O crawled out onto the back of the car to retrieve...what? A piece of skull? 💀





That screamed to me of a rehearsal 🎭





Anywho, let me drop Miles Mathis' essay: The Hidden King: Camelot ruled from the Cave of Merlin 📰





http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf





Now...having said all that, I'm sure JFK is gone now, but I think this was a long-running plan, and we are seeing it play out





Source: https://twitter.com/Lucas_Gage_/status/1779160478234886326





Thumbnail: https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4813177/user-clip-mossad-killed-jfk