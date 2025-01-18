BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rapture BS part 2
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
60 views • 8 months ago

The Rapture: Origins, Early Church Perspectives, and Modern Teachings

Description:
Join us for an in-depth look at the history and development of the rapture concept—covering its early mentions, the roles played by Margaret MacDonald, John Nelson Darby, and C. I. Scofield, and how it became a hallmark of modern evangelical eschatology. Gain scholarly insights into biblical references, the early Church Fathers’ teachings, and the rise of dispensationalism.

  • Like and Subscribe for more deep-dives into biblical history and Christian theology.
  • Share with friends who may be curious about end-times teachings or researching the origins of rapture doctrine.
Keywords
biblerapturefaithtribulationeschatologydarby
