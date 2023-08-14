THERE Is an EFFORT To IMPEDE This DISCLOSRE ..WHY ?? The RECORD Will SPEAK For ITSELF. ACHTUNG !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
Quotation from original video description….”There is an Obvious effort to Impede the Dissemination of this Information and we have Proven there is an Effort to remove Significant amounts of Content that we have produced at Other locationa and platforms ...Most people would ask What the Hell is Going On..... It is Past Obvious.... THEY KNOW I KNOW .....And are Trying to impede the delivery while Using plausible deniability...... Same old tactic"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee