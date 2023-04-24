Director Jon Erwin Hopeful New Movie Jesus Revolution Could Spark Another Great Awakening

Jesus Revolution is the newest Christian flick everyone’s talking about, and for good reason. Jon Erwin is the co-director of the movie, and gives the incredible true backstory that sparked the script. It was partially inspired by a 1971 TIME Magazine article titled, “The Jesus Revolution” during a time where truth was being redefined through all means of liberation. A Jesus-centered revival sprung forth in Southern California and swept a nation of free and easy hippies, which included Greg Laurie, back toward the mercy of the cross. “If it happened then, it can happen now,” Jon shares. He also discusses how he would love to see Christianity once again become known for how Christ followers love people.







TAKEAWAYS





Hollywood is full of people who have all worldly possessions but still have a spiritual need for Christ





Many of the same desperate issues facing Americans today were faced by the youth of the 1970s right before a major revival took place





Your movie ticket is like your vote - Hollywood studios will make whatever brings in money, therefore, support only uplifting films





Christians should lead the country in terms of showing the culture how to love one another and getting to know people outside their circle







