When Bible Prophecy Hits Too Close To Home. JD
discusses Israel and the
direct attack of missiles from Iran
over night which relates to Ezekiel 38. Israel was saved from massive
Iranian attack. For the first time 300 Iranian cruise missiles were launched
against Israel.
The drones take eight hours to get from Iran
to Israel.
Cruise missals go much faster in 2 hours.