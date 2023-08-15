BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8/15/2023 – Guest: Doug Hagmann; Topic: "Who Is Orchestrating the Invasion of the USA?"
WCN-TV
WCN-TV
1337 views • 08/15/2023

Links from Today's LIVE show:

WisconsinChristianNews Charges of Treason: https://www.wisconsinchristiannews.com/view.php?sid=9538

Doug Hagmann, Private Investigator: https://www.hagmannpi.com/

School Disaster: https://www.cs.mcgill.ca/~rwest/wikispeedia/wpcd/wp/b/Bath_School_disaster.htm

Open Borders are destroying the Soci... :https://twitter.com/RealAmVoice/status/1688651671851630592

War Room Live, PM show: https://rumble.com/v35isp8-war-room-live-pm-show-8-7-23.html

Rise in Chinese nationals crossing US southern border | On Balance :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4D-oODKM8

Southwest Key Where we serve: https://southwestkey.org/

Walmart 'disturbed' former building: https://money.cnn.com/2018/06/20/news/companies/walmart-children/index.html

Ex-CIA Contractor Makes Millions Flying Immigrant Kids to Shelters :https://www.thedailybeast.com/intelligence-contractor-makes-millions-flying-immigrant-kids-to-shelters

 

 

