© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The worst day for Ukrainian armored column consisting of 7 BTR-4E, a pickup truck and American M113, which went to Belovsky district to attack Giryi #giri in Kursk region. The convoy was intercepted by Russian troops from former PMC Wagner fighters, where almost all vehicles were destroyed along with the infantry group, and one armored personnel carrier was captured becoming a trophy.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/