The Animals Shall Turn 12-1-19@3-59am (Recorded 9-15-22-shared 2-23-24)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A conversation I had with Father God and Jesus Christ in which I was being warned of coming things and the conversation that followed. Please take all this to Jesus Christ in prayer. (I had recorded this on 9-15-22 but only now have been instructed to release it in Jesus Christ's name.)
Revelation 6:8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320
Prayer Email:
Questions:
Donate Links:
GiveSendGo
https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry
Telegram Channel (Comments are off)
https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel: