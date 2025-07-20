CELEBRITY ANCHOR KILLED BY VAX INDUCED EPILEPTIC SEIZURE

July 2023 - Hyderabad: Shivaani Sen Dar, a renowned anchor and former Mrs South India 2019 First Runner-Up tragically passed away after suffering an epileptic attack. The incident occurred at her residence on Sunday at 7:40 pm, as confirmed by CCTV camera footage.





Shivaani's close friend who wishes to remain anonymous said, “The heartbreaking discovery was made the following morning, around 9:30 am, by Shivaani’s maid. Realising the gravity of the situation, she immediately informed others, including Shivaani’s ex-husband. Along with neighbours, they swiftly took Shivaani to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals tried their best to save her life.”





Regrettably, despite their efforts, Shivaani Sen succumbed to the devastating effects of the epileptic attack. Currently, her mortal remains lie in the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of her parents, who will travel to Hyderabad from Delhi shortly to complete the necessary formalities for her release.





Her close friend who wishes to remain anonymous further added, “She was all alone and helpless after an epilepsy attack. She would have survived if someone had taken her to the hospital immediately."





