Comprehensive Steps Toward Eliminating Predatory Gambling in America - Les Bernal
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
4 views • 09/26/2023

Les Bernal says that there is a core adversarial relationship between the gambling operator and the citizen who uses the system, making gambling one of the most disturbing and predatory addictions in the nation. Les is the national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, a national advocacy of individuals working to stop this damaging epidemic. Les breaks down the history of commercialized gambling in the states and reveals who is behind organizing and protecting the nasty underpinnings of the gambling industry nationwide. Commercialized gambling preys upon low income citizens and today’s technology allows anyone to access fast and easy gambling with just a swipe of their smartphone or tablet.



TAKEAWAYS


There is an epidemic of child gambling, thanks to the predatory advertising methods of casinos and gambling companies


Both political parties are responsible for supporting and covering for the mammoth gambling operators in the US


Commercialized gambling kicked off in the 1930s with the advent of betting on horse racing followed by the launch of Las Vegas


Gambling games on tech gadgets have a purposefully highly addictive quality to them - we have to monitor what our children are exposed to



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Lottery Commercial Video: https://bit.ly/47EZb6K


🔗 CONNECT WITH STOP PREDATORY GAMBLING

Website: https://www.stoppredatorygambling.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stoppredatorygambling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stoppredatorygambling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SPGambling

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stoppredatorygambling

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SPGAmerica


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
addictionamericalas vegasmoneypredatorgamblecasinosgamblingaddicthorse racingtina griffincounter culture mom showles bernal
