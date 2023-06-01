© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2icuwpc382
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
Because when you create those conflicts and when the judiciary becomes aware of them, they're duty bound to recuse themselves from the case. And if they don't recuse themselves, you're catching them in a greater degree of corruption.
因为当你创造了这些冲突，当司法部门意识到这些冲突时，他们有义务从案件中回避。如果他们不回避，你就会在更大程度上抓住他们的腐败。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese