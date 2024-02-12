Watch the latest "news" from the BBC [Antisemitic BBC reporting from Israel]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 29October2023 ארץ נהדרת Eretz Nehederet
Your Average antisemitic BBC report from Israel about the Hamas Gaza war which started October 7th 2023 with the Hamas massacre of 1200 Jews and the kidnapping of 233.
A satirical sketch created by "Eretz Nehederet".
"Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country) is a satirical television show by the Israeli Broadcaster Keshet.
