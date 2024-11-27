BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(MINI part 1 of 6)2024 The year the HAMMER comes DOWN of AMERICA! (1/26/24)
101 views • 6 months ago

This video is absolutely a MUST SEE! Super Bowl 58, The Stand, 23andMe, Star Wars, David Copperfield and much much more! You don't want to miss this Warning!


Links

https://time.com/6342551/23andme-hack-health-data-profiles-compromised/ | 23andMe Hack Breaches 6.9 Million Users’ Info, Including Some’s Health Data | TIME

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/23andMe#COVID-19 | 23andMe - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linda_Avey | Linda Avey - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Wojcicki | Anne Wojcicki - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illumina,_Inc. | Illumina, Inc. - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lions%27_Gate | Lions' Gate - Wikipedia

https://www.travelchinaguide.com/intro/social_customs/zodiac/dragon.htm | Year of the Dragon, 2024 & 2023 Horoscope of Chinese Zodiac Dragon

https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/ | 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Sunday - When, Where & More - NFL.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegiant_Stadium | Allegiant Stadium - Wikipedia

https://www.foxbusiness.com/sports/allegiant-stadium-las-vegas-raiders-death-star-debut | Server Not Found

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2020/09/las-vegas-raiders-stadium-allegiant-death-star-wars | Las Vegas’ new Raiders stadium nicknamed Death Star ignores Star Wars

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/david-copperfield-plans-make-moon-disappear-epic-stunt-30-years-making | David Copperfield plans to make moon disappear in epic stunt 30 years in making | Fox News

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coming_Home_(Usher_album) | Coming Home (Usher album) - Wikipedia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUKsoubGooE | The Weeknd - The Last Meal Before The Super Bowl - YouTube

https://safeatlast.co/blog/child-abduction-statistics/ | The Truth About Child Abduction Statistics in 2023

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Luke-10-17/ | LUKE 10:17 KJV "And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name."

https://bookstore.gpo.gov/search/products?keywords=official%20presidential%20portrait%20of%20bush&page=0%2C0 | Product Search | U.S. Government Bookstore

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/23/world/mass-extinctions-explained-scn-climate/index.html | What is a mass extinction and are we facing a sixth? Experts weigh in | CNN

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2024/01/14/eminem-matthew-stafford-lions-rams-video/72225747007/ | Lions fan Eminem has a message for Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams

https://www.grunge.com/1433504/everything-we-know-about-david-copperfield-plan-make-moon-disappear/ | Everything We Know About David Copperfield's Plan To Make The Moon Disappear

https://biblehub.com/kjv/jeremiah/50.htm | Jeremiah 50 KJV

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Stand | The Stand - Wikipedia

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/2.htm | 1 John 2 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/john/17.htm | John 17 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/17.htm | Revelation 17 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/26.htm | Matthew 26 KJV

