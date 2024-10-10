Japan Warns Bill Gates His "Days Are Numbered" After Abortion Drugs Found in Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan has sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out. With the government’s Covid Task Force swiftly uncovering his crimes, the walls are closing in on the globalist kingpin.
Japanese scientists are now taking a stand, urging international prosecutors to bring a case of crimes against humanity against Gates. Among them, world-renowned experts like Dr. Fukushima are raising the alarm, revealing shocking discoveries that some vaccines contain abortion drugs designed for depopulation.
They warn that there is overwhelming evidence suggesting Gates isn’t finished yet - he has plans to inflict even more harm in the near future. It’s time for the world to unite and bring him to justice!
Tags: Bill Gates, Gates, Japan, mRNA, RNA, Covid vaccines, Covid, vaccines, depopulation, democide, abortion drugs, abortion, drugs, Dr Fukushima, Fukushima, Covid Task Force, globalist kingpin, globalist, kingpin, Japanese scientist, international prosecutors, crimes against humanity, justice