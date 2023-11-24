Whites & Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The one thing we lack is the courage to say out loud and in public the very words of Jesus Christ which offend His enemies, which are the enemies of the White and Christian race. Until we are willing to say out-loud that which offends Satan's little babies we have scant reason to cry out to Christ for liberties lost.