BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - A Disgrace to the Profession by Mark Steyn
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
713 views • 6 months ago

In 1998, climatologist Michael Mann introduced the "hockey stick" graph, a representation of Earth's temperature history over the past 1,000 years using proxy data, which showed a dramatic rise in temperatures during the 20th century. The graph became a focal point in the climate change debate, widely interpreted as evidence of human-induced warming. However, it soon faced intense scrutiny from scientists and statisticians who criticized its methodology and data sources. Controversy escalated in 2009 with the Climategate scandal, which revealed internal communications suggesting defensive tactics by Mann and his colleagues, further eroding public trust. While the hockey stick graph's influence has waned, its legacy persists as a reflection of the challenges in communicating complex scientific findings in a politically charged environment.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy