BrightLearn - A Disgrace to the Profession by Mark Steyn

In 1998, climatologist Michael Mann introduced the "hockey stick" graph, a representation of Earth's temperature history over the past 1,000 years using proxy data, which showed a dramatic rise in temperatures during the 20th century. The graph became a focal point in the climate change debate, widely interpreted as evidence of human-induced warming. However, it soon faced intense scrutiny from scientists and statisticians who criticized its methodology and data sources. Controversy escalated in 2009 with the Climategate scandal, which revealed internal communications suggesting defensive tactics by Mann and his colleagues, further eroding public trust. While the hockey stick graph's influence has waned, its legacy persists as a reflection of the challenges in communicating complex scientific findings in a politically charged environment.





