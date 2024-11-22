BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cult Of Scientism
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 6 months ago

..... Mike Adams is a full fledged scientism cult member.... NASA is his true god, no matter what he says, his actions and words tell us the truth here... he wants nothing to do with The Scientific Method, he refuses it outright, won't even look at true empirical scientific evidence.  Instead he has placed his full unconditional faith, in non-science, fake science, pseudoscience... he really has some nerve calling himself a "scientist", with such a closed mind and such a total disregard for real, actual science. 

Same goes with him calling himself a preacher and having his own church.... how does that work when he rejects God's Word in of The Bible regarding the true nature of our world, to which the Bible addresses over 200 times.... starting on page 1.  Yes, starting on page 1.  Mike has more faith and loyalty to his scientism cult and NASA, than to God and the Bible. 

It's sick and it's disgusting and it's a shame.  Preacher man. my ass.  Worshiping a false idol is exactly what he does, 100%.  He deals in fake science and spreads misinformation and lies.   He's turning out to be a genuinely pitiful, hopeless, sad sack, of a human being, with total disregard for leading his listeners and readers down a dark and desolate path that goes no where, but away from God. 

Keywords
sciencecultscientismadamsdupessuckersindoctrinated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy