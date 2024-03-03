Another Abrams Tank Destroyed On Ukrainian Frontlines

Days after the US-made Abrams main battle tanks entered battles on the Ukrainian frontlines, the Ukrainian army has already lost several precious tanks. On March 3, new footage from the battlefields confirmed elimination of another Abrams tank near the village of Berdychi located west of Avdeevka.

According to Russian military sources which shared the video, M1A1 Abrams tank was destroyed with a light grenade launcher and small FPV drones. Precision strike destroyed the lower track wheels and immobilised the vehicle. The crew of the tank was also reportedly destroyed by Russian fire.

UPDATE:

On the evening of March 3, the developer of the Russian FPV drone “Ghoul” reported the destruction of another Abrams tank by the small drone.

The published footage confirmed that the immobilized tank was struck by two FPV drones “Ghoul”.

At the same time, footage from the front confirmed destruction of the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle, which is the newest assault mine clearance vehicle of the US Army based on the M1 Abrams chassis. The vehicle caught fire near the same village of Berdychi:

The destruction of the first American Abrams tank was reported on February 26. The destruction was confirmed by the footage from the front and the official claims by the Russian Ministry of Defense. On February 29, the destruction of the second Abrams tank near Berdychi was reported by different sources, but the reports were not officially confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the Ukrainian military lost at least two Abrams tanks in less than a week of fighting. Washington reportedly supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks. Despite all the attempts to hide the precious tanks from the battlefields, the Ukrainian military command was likely forced to throw them into the battles in an attempt to stop the rapid Russian advance on the strategically important direction.

Source - South Front

