Chris Cuomo put your money behind Genyous Omnitüra Botanical!

Clay Clark: Dr. Mikovits what's your reaction to watching Chris Cuomo talking about his vaccine related injury and vaccine injured aren't being heard by the media when he, in fact, himself and when he was on CNN was attacking those who would not take the vaccines.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, and of course the unvaccinated never spread the disease either. And as we just said, the mask was what drove the activation of your latent SARSCoV2. For me, it's like, I hope you get up there and make sure this never happens again and ask for forgiveness for how many millions of people you duped into destroying their lives or those of their families. He has enough money to take care of himself, the rest of us unemployed and injured when we couldn't do anything to help ourselves. The rest of us when we had to have those jobs, to feed our families. I want to see them pay for the people. I'm sitting here in this office giving things away at the church to heal them. When are they going to put their money behind Genyous Omnitüra Botanical; plant, adjuvants, to detox any one of these vaccines and cure any of these cancers using old drugs in the appropriate way that the taxpayers paid for? You're gonna fund that Cuomo? Yeah, then we'll show you how to heal.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/08/2024

Full interview with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4tztwu-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-chris-cuomo-now.html