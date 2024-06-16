Prophecies | THE TIME IS RIGHT, RIGHT NOW - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Robin D. Bullock, Barry Wunsch, Hank Kunneman, Julie Green, Tim Sheets, Charlie Shamp, Yvon Attia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Jules: https://youtu.be/QT0TNlHPRgY?si=POjihZPYRRa29LDp
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour June 11, 2024
17:33 - 18:50
22:37 - 30:18
32:17 - 35:57
49:39 - 59:18
1:01:05 - 1:03:19
1:03:35 - 1:04:23
1:19:40 - 1:25:51
https://www.youtube.com/live/BU9yv92oPZA?si=hZqtYxso-aNFXzw-
Hank Kunneman June 9, 2024 9am service
2:02 - 8:48
https://youtu.be/gG7eerolvwA?si=Fkd_8UurQbb4w5Nh
Julie Green June 11, 2024
8:55 - 14:25
https://rumble.com/v50wz8b-live-with-julie.html
Tim Sheets June 9, 2024
0 - 3:03
3:29 - 4:29
29:01 - 39:52
https://youtu.be/19OfV-I-PK8?si=d3lF47EN2b9qUI8j
Yvon Attia June 7, 2024
36:10 - 57:36
1:02:58 - 1:06:42
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo co
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 4092de6687d9d0b9