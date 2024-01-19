Create New Account
Indonesia now takes Israel to International Court of Justice for the 'Illegal 70 Year Occupation of Palestine' - Increasing Pressure to Stop the Genocide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
BREAKING: Indonesia takes Israel to ICJ for the illegal 70 year occupation of Palestine.

This is a second and separate proceeding!

Though the decision is only “moral binding” it will increase the pressure on the western countries.

A HUGE win for Palestine!

