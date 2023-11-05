INSECTS GROWING IN VAXED

Medical Doctors are finding & reporting on strange things that appear to be hard shelled insects growing in the blood of Covid-19 mRNA Vaxxed humans. Look at this thing found in a single drop of blood in a woman that has been mRNA vaxxed/boosted with 4 doses. No wonder the world is going through a massive genocide called EXCESS DEATHS throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023. All other news on MSM is nothing more than a distraction from the ongoing MASS GENOCIDE that is being totally covered up. The people that bought into the Globalist's Covid-19 PLANdemic PsyOp are truly screwed with no way to reverse what is happening to them. People keep dying everyday from the depopulation vaxx and yet no politicians or health care people are being "publicly" tried & executed for their CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! I don't even know if the JEWISH GLOBALIST COMMUNIST SATANIC CABAL can cover this up by starting WW III. I guess they have to GO BIG OR GO HOME, but I don't think they can stop this from coming out & some of the Sheeple from Waking Up before THEY DIE FROM THE JAB. Whatever you do, if you ever need blood, only get blood from non-vaxxed blood donors YOU PERSONALLY KNOW, because the RED CROSS BLOOD BANK that hospitals are drawing from is totally contaminated now.





The Covid mRNA Injection is the Mark of the Beast (MOTB). First of all, the injection (not a vaccine) changes your DNA using CRISPR Technology and turning the jabbed people into a patented Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) known as a BORG (aka Homoborgenisus). The injection also puts LUCIFERase in their body so that it glows under a blue/black/purple light for easy identification. Lastly, through the process known as TRANSHUMANISM, they put graphene oxide inside the jab (aka nanotechnology), when exposed to electrical frequencies, assembles into transmitters and creates a Bluetooth Address in the vaxxed people. They can then be tracked, their data can be uploaded into & downloaded from the cloud within the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of Things, and this system is capable of allowing or disallowing them to participate in the New World Order commerce using digital currencies. Even after death, when electrical frequencies from a cell phone gets near the corpse, the dead body will still produce a Bluetooth Address for Connection. Unknown MAC Addresses are coming from the people that took the MOTB and are now Borgs.