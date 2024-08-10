Are Hurricanes the Judgment of God? 10/08/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can we say that Hurricanes are a Judgment of God? Does God use these types of methods to draw us closer to Him? Today Pastor Stan shares with us through prophecies the truth about devastating events.
00:00 – Rumors or Truth?
03:50 – Letters to the Churches
07:23 – Breaking News
08:02 – Green Brings Red
13:22 – Three Scrolls
18:26 – Seven Moons
20:27 – Examine Your Heart
