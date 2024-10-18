© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US isn’t just complicit, it is entirely invested in the Greater Israel project.
“US troops meet with Netanyahu as he visits the deployment site of the arriving Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which was recently deployed to bolster Israel's air defenses for a potential war with Iran.”- BEYOND HEADLINES (https://x.com/headline_beyond/status/1846928117304013162?s=46)
