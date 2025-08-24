💥 Russia Overwhelms Ukraine With Cheap And Efefctive Drone Swarms - Report

💥 RUSSIA OVERWHELMS UKRAINE WITH CHEAP AND EFEFCTIVE DRONE SWARMS — Reports

Ukraine fears Russia's plan to ramp up production of Geran-type drones to 6,000 per month, slashing costs from $200K (in 2022) to as low as $20K per unit, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources who spoke with CNN.

Meanwhile, intercepting Patriot missiles can cost up to $3M.

📊 Ukraine is unable to match Russia's production capabilities, CNN reports, as Russia launches as many as 700 drones per night.