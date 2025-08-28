Muscadine Grape Juice Prepped On The Sana Supreme Juicer Florida August

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is August in Florida, USA. My husband, Alex, and I live on a five & a half acre lot where we homestead. The muscadine grapes are ripe for the picking. In this video I am prepping a simple juice mix using the grapes that were freshly picked by my dear husband. Thanks for being here! Heidi Rose reporting from home.