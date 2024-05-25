Crain & Company Highlight on US Sports: This 15-Year-Old Started a Million Dollar Company

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The guys sit down with former Tennessee Volunteers wider receiver Grant Frerking to discuss his journey to becoming the head of On3 Sports and building a million dollar company while playing in the SEC.
Want more? Check out DailyWire+ here:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3RW78wm
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3Vf9tpZ
Crain & Company now streaming on US Sports Radio