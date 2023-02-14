West Admits Jets for Ukraine will Take Years + US Sanctions Blocking Syrian Earthquake Relief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- US rep admits US sanctions and occupation of eastern Syria are to prevent reconstruction for use as leverage following Washington’s failed proxy war;
- Russian missiles & drones targeted Ukraine’s power grid inflicting heavy damage nationwide;
- The missile/drone strikes included an unmanned naval drone targeting a bridge in Odessa;
- Western governments and analysts admit that it will take years to send Ukraine NATO jets;
- Any appearance beforehand means NATO pilots are posing as Ukrainian pilots;
- CNN claims captured “Wagner” fighters say Russia is suffering heavy losses, CNN suggests 80% of the 50,000 Wagner recruited have died, been injured, or are captured;
- This suggests only 10k Wagner fighters are outfighting/surrounding Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut;
- CNN used US-EU supported front “Russia Behind Bars” to back claims in report, a similar tactic used during the US proxy war in Syria;
Mirrored - The New Atlas