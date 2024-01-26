Ep. 8 Pastor Ray - Inner Healing

Pastor Ray is back for his final teaching in this series. In this episode he will discuss Inner Healing, alters/dissociative personality disorder.





There is also be a short Question & Answer session with Pastor Ray to answer some questions that have been received related to Pastor Rays teaching and spiritual warfare in general.





Resources referenced in this episode:





Isaiah Saldivar has also a website and You Tube ministry where he teaches on deliverance, how the enemy operates and has even done live deliverance on you tube.





Bob Larson had a large impact on both Pastor Ray and I. We both listened to him almost 20 years ago when he had a live radio show doing deliverance and TV show teaching on deliverance and how the enemy operates. Bob was doing deliverance ministry long before many people got involved. He has written many books and has hours of teaching on deliverance and how the demonic operates.





Past Vladimir Savhuch is pastor of Hungry Generation church in Pasco WA. He talks about a lot of different subjects and his church is geared more toward young adults.





