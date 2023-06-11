45th President Donald Trump ~ North Carolina ~ We will make America great again greater than ever before

This is the Final battle.

We will liberate our country.

The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again, never be forgotten again.

With your help, with your love, your prayers, you have to remember, this will happen, this will be a certainty.

We will put American first always, that leads to the fact;

We will make America great again greater than ever before.

Former President Donald Trump is officially a candidate for presidency again in 2024.





Video published by Rick Langley on Brighteon. June 11th, 2023.