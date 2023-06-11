BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

45th President Donald Trump ~ North Carolina ~ We will make America great again greater than ever before
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 06/11/2023

45th President Donald Trump ~ North Carolina ~ We will make America great again greater than ever before

This is the Final battle.

We will liberate our country.

The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again, never be forgotten again.

With your help, with your love, your prayers, you have to remember, this will happen, this will be a certainty.

We will put American first always, that leads to the fact;

We will make America great again greater than ever before.

Former President Donald Trump is officially a candidate for presidency again in 2024.

Video published by Rick Langley on Brighteon. June 11th, 2023.

Keywords
deep statenorth carolinawar mongers45th president donald trumproll out the fake news medialiberate our countryyour help
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy