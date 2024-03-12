The BEAST and HIS IMAGE, are they ONE and the SAME

In the book of Revelation, it consistently talks about the beast and his image. Why does John keep saying both as if they are one of the same.? The answer is they are one of the same. I am bringing out his viewpoint to show what the beast and his image is. It is really quite simple. The church pastors cannot interpret it correctly because they are throwing the biblical law into the trash and therefore not able to discern what this means.

You could also see my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS for the same videos if you prefer that and I give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/GHG5EGpCqb0?si=UBlb7t3Yx5KX8OBG You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] further study of our walk with the king, our growing strong, and Bible prophecy as well as many other subjects you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

