Cancer and GUT HEALTH Connection. Start Healing Your Gut. Dr. Group and Alex Jones

Strengthen the Army that Lives Within You! Healing from Cancer is all About Your Gut Health.

Why Probiotics and Iodine are Essential for Healing Your Gut. Turmeric, Iodine and Olive Oil are effective against Cancer.

A major cause of cancer is poor gut health, which in turn is caused by polluted, toxic food and environment. Many of the toxins, including antibiotics, many medications, fluoride and chlorine, wipe out the healthy gut bacteria that guard our health. Very safe, tested and effective medications include: Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Low-dose Ivermectin. These are attacked by BigMedicine and BigPharma since they cause losses to their profit margins.

"..Why are they now admitting it when we know these studies [gut bacteria and cancer] have been going on forever? ...Two weeks ago the New York Times said most cancers are from viruses, as if they had discovered this. It's been known for 100 years. And they are putting it [viruses] in vaccines...." ~ Alex Jones and Dr. Edward Group

"Health begins in the gut...We spent two years researching the cause of all disease, cancer, illness and we came back to the general conclusion that it's all caused by all these chemicals and toxins, and GMOs and high fructose corn syrup and pesticide residue. And guess what? It all ends up coming in and leaking through the gut and into your body... you have pharmaceutical companies investing hundreds of millions of dollars into probiotics, but they are still missing the root cause." ~ Alex Jones and Dr. Edward Group

"You still have to address the root cause of the illness....It all boils down to how the gut reacts with everything else...In the normal human you have 100 trillion organisms that are good, they are friendly. It is the army that lives within you.... " ~ Alex Jones and Dr. Edward Group

"How important it the nascent iodine? The gut is the largest endocrine gland...Iodine is necessary for all of our glands in our endocrine system to function...So what they do is put fluoride, chlorine, bromide in the water and into the food suppy, which shuts down our glandular function....If you don't have the proper amount of iodine in your body, then your thyroid is malfunctioning." ~ Alex Jones and Dr. Edward Group

