BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOOM! Kentucky Bill Prohibiting Enforcement of Federal Firearms Bans BECOMES LAW! BIG WIN for Rights
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 03/29/2023

- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear decided to take no action on a bill that prohibits law enforcement from "enforcing federal firearms bans" in the state.House Bill 153 was sent to the governor's office on March 15 after it was passed by the House and Senate. It was then sent to the Secretary of State's Office on March 28, without the governor's signature, so it became law.

In previous WDRB reporting, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, said the concept behind the bill is "pretty simple."

"It says going forward no state tax dollars or state manpower will be allocated towards the law enforcement of federal firearms ban regulations after Jan. 1, 2021," Bray said.

Under the new law, Kentucky police and law enforcement officers are not allowed to adopt rules, regulations or ordinances that require the enforcement of such bans. Police agencies are also prohibited from "allocating public resources or moneys in the enforcement of federal firearm bans." #Breaking #GunRights #Kentucky #News

Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7


Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7


UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy