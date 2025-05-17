Extreme NEMS - Opportunities at the Limits of the Nanoscale MIT Professor Farnaz Nirouri pushed the limits of miniaturizing MEMS with her work on nano-scale electromechanical systems (NEMS) devices

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9jG1PbK0JSw

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920008105103921520?t=oTs6gxjGNBadovekq4wmkQ&s=19





Watch This And You'll Understand Why All The Serious Researchers Are On The Nonvaxer420 & Psinergy Channels In 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t2hkp-411622009.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19





Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19





Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914434841002562009?t=c2wBL0guRe7lME5gKnJZxA&s=19





IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

.

MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920197443066450237?t=Zw4f_ZmAfaXXjc3V7js6bw&s=19





Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | Ozgur B. Akan​, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921254733559242847?t=s_3Hub8ABHRqWx2zZvYMrw&s=19





Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people!

https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html

￼

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1889987084842389512?t=_oDBnVs3UbHSrLt0FyTUyQ&s=19





Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022