Border Crisis Clean-Up
[Bidan]’s Busted Border

* Joe doesn’t want this photo op.

* Report: Mexico cracks down on migration.

* Why now — in an election year?

* Dems blame Republicans for border mess.

* Joe: border isn’t secure, but I’ll fix it.

* He broke the border; and is the ‘root cause’.


• READ: Has Biden Bribed Mexico To Control Border, Help Him Win Election?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345213709112

