Border Crisis Clean-Up

[Bidan]’s Busted Border
* Joe doesn’t want this photo op.
* Report: Mexico cracks down on migration.
* Why now — in an election year?
* Dems blame Republicans for border mess.
* Joe: border isn’t secure, but I’ll fix it.
* He broke the border; and is the ‘root cause’.
• READ: Has Biden Bribed Mexico To Control Border, Help Him Win Election?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.