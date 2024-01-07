THE PANTHER G WHEN THE FINAL MODEL ROCKS AND THERE IS NOT MUCH MORE YOU CAN IMPROVE

While they did make one last model "The F" this was the most produced and final real combat fitted model Panther to hit the battlefield. A good example of a tank reaching its full potential. Unlike the M48 SUPER which should have never seen the planning board 20+ years later.
