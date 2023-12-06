BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncle Sam Sends Bills to Soldiers Who Left Gear Behind in Afghanistan
137 views • 12/06/2023

It's absolutely crazy to me the Army would have the balls to charge individual soldiers for leaving gear behind in Afghanistan. The US government, via its military branches, left $7 billion dollars' worth of equipment behind there. $7 billion! All of which the Taliban has access too. Aircraft, UAV's, vehicles, munitions, including precision missiles, guns and communications equipment. Some of which no doubt found its way to Hamas that they used when they invaded Israel on October 7th. Maybe the US taxpayers should send the miliary a bill? Or Congress? Or Joe Biden himself. Seriously, what a bunch of idiots.

militaryarmyus militarymilitary newssoldiersgovernment corruptiongovernment wasteus armyafghansitanarmy billing soldiersbehind the line podcastgovernment mismanagementprepper newsshtf newssurvival news
