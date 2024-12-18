Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 18, 2024 – The SUITCASE NUKES threat – Are the drones trying to locate missing nuclear terrorism devices?

- Special Guests and Show Preview (0:03)

- Mystery Drones and Nuclear Material (3:43)

- John Ferguson's Testimony (6:48)

- Stan Johnson's Prophecy Club Interview (13:27)

- Potential Impact of Suitcase Nukes (22:37)

- Preparedness and Sponsorship (33:09)

- Special Report on 2025 (35:07)

- Interview with Michael Yon (1:07:45)

- Gas Leak Scenario and Common Sense Reactions (1:20:16)

- China's Influence and Local Government Collaboration (1:22:59)

- Trump's UN Budget Freeze and Enforcing U.S. Laws (1:25:36)

- China's Ambitions and U.S. Military Presence (1:27:12)

- Mystery Drones and Military Bases (1:30:22)

- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Concerns (1:42:59)

- Gold and Fiat Currencies (1:55:18)

- BRICS System and Global Currency Shifts (2:00:58)

- Syria and Regional Conflicts (2:09:05)

- Cultural Influences and Historical Perspectives (2:14:21)

- Introduction and Overview of Suitcase Nukes (2:28:10)

- Russian Defector's Prophecy and Michael Bolda's Dream (2:30:32)

- Additional Dreams and Visions (2:32:19)

- Vicky Parnell's Vision and Henry Gruber's Prophecy (2:33:53)

- Discussion on Q Anon and Prophecy Authenticity (2:40:38)

- Understanding Bible Prophecy and the Role of Human Free Will (2:44:31)

- The Timeline of the Tribulation and Current Events (2:50:45)

- The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast (2:54:33)

- Preparation for Economic Collapse and EMP Protection (3:11:45)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (3:15:48)





