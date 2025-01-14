Ice Castle Art 2014-2024 - Walkthrough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a mirror of a video originally posted on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@artvarious:4/icecastleart2014_2024:e
This is a walkthrough of my ice art from 2014 to 2024.
My text files of each individual sculpture were about the mechanics of building the sculpture, but this walkthrough is more about what each sculpture means. The color or lack of it, color choice, curves or lack of them, unity, and size represent the health of my mind.