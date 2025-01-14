Ice Castle Art 2014-2024 - Walkthrough

This is a mirror of a video originally posted on Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@artvarious:4/icecastleart2014_2024:e





This is a walkthrough of my ice art from 2014 to 2024.





My text files of each individual sculpture were about the mechanics of building the sculpture, but this walkthrough is more about what each sculpture means. The color or lack of it, color choice, curves or lack of them, unity, and size represent the health of my mind.