3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping and the CCP leave the world only one option: you let me be the boss; otherwise, I will destroy you completely!
#XiJinping #middleeast #originofcovid #decouple #RussiaUkraineWar
3/12/2023 文贵直播: 习死皇和中共留给世界只有一个选择：你让我当老大，否则我就要全面毁掉你！
#习死皇 #中东 #病毒溯源 #脱钩中共 #俄乌战争