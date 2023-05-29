Was This Tesla's Most Destructive Weapon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Nikola Tesla inadvertently blow up part of the planet? Another interesting story about one of the great mysteries of our times.
Video Source:
'The Why Files' with AJ & Hecklefish
Closing theme music:
'Inspired Thinking' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between The Why Files or Fesliyan
Studios and this channel.
pc mon20:21