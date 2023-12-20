Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Hitler?

Hey libs — projection much?
• 8 Startling & Uncomfortable Ways The Dem Party Emulates The Nazi Party
• 8 More Disturbing Similarities Between The Democrat & Nazi Parties
• 4 More Startling & Uncomfortable Ways Today’s Leftists Emulate The Nazis
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 December 2023)
