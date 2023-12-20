Create New Account
Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Hitler?
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Hey libs — projection much?

8 Startling & Uncomfortable Ways The Dem Party Emulates The Nazi Party

8 More Disturbing Similarities Between The Democrat & Nazi Parties

4 More Startling & Uncomfortable Ways Today’s Leftists Emulate The Nazis


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 December 2023)

