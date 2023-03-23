BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
of LFA TV interviews Ava Chen: Miles Guo and his team are some of the most courageous people on planet Earth to be able to be whistleblowers of the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 03/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cc0h3bbbd

03/22/2023 Jeremy Herrell of LFA TV interviews Ava Chen: Miles Guo and his team are some of the most courageous people on planet Earth to be able to be whistleblowers of the CCP. It is absurd to argue that Mr. Guo has a flight risk and can’t be bailed because Mr. Guo would rather die in jail here than go back for one day to the CCP. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are planning to destroy America and we need to stand up now to take down the CCP with the freedom loving Chinese people.


03/22/2023 Ava Chen接受LFA TV的杰里米·赫雷尔采访：​​郭文贵和他的团队是地球上最勇敢的人群之一，能够成为中共的爆料人。 郭先生宁愿死在美国监狱里，也不愿回到共产党那里一天，所以说他可能会逃跑而拒绝保释是荒谬的。 习近平和普京正在计划摧毁美国，我们现在需要站起来与热爱自由的中国人一起消灭中共。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
