X22 REPORT Ep 3183a - [WEF] Plan Just Backfired, Lenders Prepare For Potential Credit Deterioration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3183a - Oct. 10, 2023
[WEF] Plan Just Backfired, Lenders Are Preparing For Potential Credit Deterioration
The [WEF] plan is backfiring, Germany is in a death spiral and the people will soon be fighting back against this. Finnish government has a leak in their gas pipeline, coincidence? The economic lies are getting worse and the people are seeing through it. Lenders are preparing for a depression.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)