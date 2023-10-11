X22 REPORT Ep 3183a - [WEF] Plan Just Backfired, Lenders Prepare For Potential Credit Deterioration

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3183a - Oct. 10, 2023

[WEF] Plan Just Backfired, Lenders Are Preparing For Potential Credit Deterioration





The [WEF] plan is backfiring, Germany is in a death spiral and the people will soon be fighting back against this. Finnish government has a leak in their gas pipeline, coincidence? The economic lies are getting worse and the people are seeing through it. Lenders are preparing for a depression.

